House explodes after suspect fires flare gun at cops in US
December 05, 2023  12:32
A massive explosion was reported at a house in Arlington in the US after a suspect fired a flare gun inside a house at police personnel who were executing a search warrant, police said.

 According to Arlington County Police Department, the fire department is working to extinguish the blaze. Arlington County police put out the alert just after 8:15 pm Monday (local time). 

It said that the incident occurred in the 800 block of N Burlington Street in the Bluemont neighborhood. The County Police Department said that it is investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence and police advised people to avoid the area.


