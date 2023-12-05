House explodes after suspect fires flare gun at cops in US





According to Arlington County Police Department, the fire department is working to extinguish the blaze. Arlington County police put out the alert just after 8:15 pm Monday (local time).





It said that the incident occurred in the 800 block of N Burlington Street in the Bluemont neighborhood. The County Police Department said that it is investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence and police advised people to avoid the area.









