RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-Telangana Cong chief says he is in CM race
December 05, 2023  18:57
Uttam Kumar Reddy
Uttam Kumar Reddy
Former Telangana Congress president and MLA-elect N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said is in the race for the chief minister's post.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Reddy said he is well qualified for the job being a seven-time MLA and a staunch loyalist of the Congress party besides having a good track record of having served in the armed forces.

"I worked in the Indian armed forces before joining politics. I have a good track record. I hope that they will examine my name also (for the CM post). I was also PCC president and also minister in the United Andhra Pradesh," he said when asked if he was in the race for the CM post.

He, however, said he will abide by the decision of the party's senior leadership.

A meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana on Monday resolved to authorise Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

The party sources said the top leadership has zeroed in on the PCC chief Revnath Reddy for the top post of the state.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BSE-listed firms' m-cap touches record high of Rs 346.47 lakh crore
BSE-listed firms' m-cap touches record high of Rs 346.47 lakh crore

Equity investors became richer by Rs 2.4 lakh crore as key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled new peaks in morning trade on Tuesday, amid persistent foreign fund inflows. Analysts said foreign institutional investors have...

Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests

Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.

FIH Junior World Cup: Araijeet powers India to 4-2 win over Korea
FIH Junior World Cup: Araijeet powers India to 4-2 win over Korea

Forward Araijeet Singh Hundal netted a hat-trick as the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team beat Asian rivals Korea in their opening match of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil,...

Revanth set to be Telangana CM, official announcement soon
Revanth set to be Telangana CM, official announcement soon

Top Congress leadership on Tuesday discussed the issue of government formation in Telangana.

Indian trio strike gold at Junior World Boxing C'ships
Indian trio strike gold at Junior World Boxing C'ships

In the men's section, Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) added silver medals to the Indian tally after going down 0-5 in their respective finals.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances