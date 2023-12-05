Eight held for looting Rs 18 lakh by posing as Income Tax officers

Eight held for looting Rs 18 lakh by posing as Income Tax officersDecember 05, 2023 22:47
Eight persons have been arrested here for allegedly looting Rs 18 lakh from a house in Sion area of the city after claiming to be Income Tax department officers, police said on Tuesday.
As per the complainant, a 29-year-old woman, four unidentified men visited her residence on Sunday, claiming to be IT department officers conducting a raid.
They took cash from the house and fled, she said. CCTV footage in the nearby area showed the men using an SUV.
The police tracked down its owner, Rajaram Mangle, who allegedly confessed to have been part of the gang and subsequently seven more persons were arrested over the last two days, a police official said.
A bogus identity card of the Income Tax department was seized from one of the arrested men.
A case under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 420 (cheating), 452 (house trespass) and 468 (forgery) was registered at the Sion police station and further probe was on, the official said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests
Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.