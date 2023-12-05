RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Eight held for looting Rs 18 lakh by posing as Income Tax officers
December 05, 2023  22:47
image
Eight persons have been arrested here for allegedly looting Rs 18 lakh from a house in Sion area of the city after claiming to be Income Tax department officers, police said on Tuesday. 

As per the complainant, a 29-year-old woman, four unidentified men visited her residence on Sunday, claiming to be IT department officers conducting a raid. 

They took cash from the house and fled, she said. CCTV footage in the nearby area showed the men using an SUV. 

The police tracked down its owner, Rajaram Mangle, who allegedly confessed to have been part of the gang and subsequently seven more persons were arrested over the last two days, a police official said. 

A bogus identity card of the Income Tax department was seized from one of the arrested men. 

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 420 (cheating), 452 (house trespass) and 468 (forgery) was registered at the Sion police station and further probe was on, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests

Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.

Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest
Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest

'Not in the dressing room. Of course there are a lot of rumours but it is not that we get distracted by it.'

Cyclone Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction
Cyclone Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction

A dozen people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in and around Chennai while personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in rescuing stranded people on Tuesday.

South Africa-bound Easwaran dreams of India debut
South Africa-bound Easwaran dreams of India debut

The 28-year-old, who was ruled out of Vijay Hazare Trophy because of a split webbing in his right hand, has been picked for touring India 'A' squad to South Africa.

Sachin Pilot was spied on after revolt, says Gehlot's OSD
Sachin Pilot was spied on after revolt, says Gehlot's OSD

Pilot was spied on after revolt, says Gehlot's OSD

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances