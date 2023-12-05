RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DMK MP calls north 'gaumutra states', sparks row
December 05, 2023  17:24
DNV Senthilkumar
DNV Senthilkumar
A DMK MP sparked a controversy in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by describing Hindi heartland states as "gaumutra states", and said the BJP can win elections only there and not in south India. 

Participating in a debate in the Lower House on two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, D N V Senthilkumar said people of this country should think that the power of the BJP is only winning elections "in the heartland states of Hindi and what we generally called as gaumutra states". 

The comments come against the backdrop of some referring to the recent assembly election results as a 'North-South divide' after the BJP trounced the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the Congress won in Telangana. 

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Senthilkumar said, "You (BJP) cannot come to South India. You see all the results of what happens in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka ... we are very strong over there." 

He went on to say, "We will not be surprised if you have an option of converting all these states into Union territories so that you can come into indirect power because you can never dream of setting foot over there and taking control of all the southern states."
