Cyclone: NDRF ready with 12 teams in landfall area
December 05, 2023  17:00
image
NDRF personnel deployed on Bapatla coast in Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Michuang makes landfall.  "We have deployed 12 teams, which are ready for rescue operations," says Zahid Khan, Commandant NDRF. 

 India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung', which began earlier in the day near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast is likely to be complete in the next 2 hours. 

 According to the IMD, the severe cyclonic storm Michaung has moved northwards with a speed of 10 kilometres per hour during the past 6 hours and is now crossing the coast with a windspeed of 90-100 kilometres per hour, gusting to 110 kilometres per hour. The landfall process will complete in the next 2 hours. the Met department added.
