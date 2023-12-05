Cyclone Michaung: Eight dead in Chennai





Cyclone Michaung continues to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu with Chennai city facing massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain in the state while the Koovam River rages as water from nearby lakes is released into it.





The bridge in the Nerkundram area is surrounded by water overflowing from the Koovam River.





Cyclone Michaung is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam. As the cyclone moving away from Tamil Nadu, people were seen walking on the water-logged roads to buy essential things.

Michaung Cyclone: Eight deaths reported in Chennai Police limits.