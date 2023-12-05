Cyclone landfall process begins, 110 kmph winds

The weather system over the west-central Bay of Bengal, running along and off the south Andhra Pradesh coast is moving nearly northwards, parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and is expected to complete crossing in the next two hours, the official said.





Cyclone 'Michaung' landfall process close to the South Andhra Pradesh Coast has started and is likely to continue for the next 3 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.





"The system is likely to move nearly northwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla during the next 2 hours as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110. The landfall process is continuing and likely to continue for the next 3 hours," the IMD forecasted.