Congress to decide Telangana CM today: Kharge





The Congress on Sunday won 64 assembly seats to form government in the Bharat Rashtra Samiti-dominated Telangana, with the southern solace coming in the midst of a saffron sweep of the Hindi heartland where the Bharatiya Janata Party wrested two states from the grand old party and retained one.





Anumula Revanth Reddy, who led the Congress' charge, finds himself on the brink of a potential chief ministership.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "We will decide Telangana today (CM face of the state)."