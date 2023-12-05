Chennai airport operational but runway muddy





The airport will be open for both arrivals and departures from 0900 hours IST onwards.





According to a statement released by the airport authorities, the rains have stopped, and the water has receded. However, there is a lot of slush and filth on the runways and taxiways, which is being cleared by four Civilian Firearms Teams (CFTs) and additional manpower.





The Chennai Team has confirmed that all CNS and ATM facilities are functioning normally, and the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) will be withdrawn shortly. Airlines and other stakeholders have been informed about the resumption of operations and have been asked to plan their flights accordingly.





Air Traffic Management (ATM) will prioritize departures to clear the backlog of stranded passengers at the airport. There are currently 21 aircraft on the ground and around 1500 passengers in the terminals. The F&B Concessionaire has ensured that adequate food is available at all outlets. -- ANI

