RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Akhilesh to skip INDIA bloc meet tomorrow
December 05, 2023  12:35
image
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has no plans to attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled in Delhi on December 6, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Tuesday. 

 When asked if the decision was taken after the declaration of assembly poll results in four states, the spokesperson said there was no information about the meeting earlier. 

 "The Samajwadi party national president has no plans to attend the meeting of the INDIA bloc tomorrow. Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav or any other leader authorised by the national president will go for the meeting," Chaudhary told PTI. 

 Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to meet at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on December 6 to formulate a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

 After the announcement of the results of the recent assembly elections in four states, the SP chief on Monday said he was not disappointed and expressed hope that results will be different in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

 He had, however, stressed that opposition parties will have to make a lot of preparations to fight against a "big party" like the BJP.

 "The fight is big. To fight a big party like the BJP, we will have to make a lot of preparations. We have to be under strict discipline and have to fight the strategy with which they (BJP) are getting the majority. I hope the results will be different in the Lok Sabha polls," Yadav had told reporters in Varanasi.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

8 Tips To Make Learning FUN for Kids
8 Tips To Make Learning FUN for Kids

By incorporating creativity into academics using items you already have at home and encouraging exploration, you can make the learning journey not only enjoyable but also memorable.

Warner angst adds spice to Australia's sleepy home summer
Warner angst adds spice to Australia's sleepy home summer

Home Tests against an undermanned Pakistan may struggle to excite even the most ardent Australian cricket fan but angst over David Warner's farewell tour has given the series a much-welcomed boost.

Recipe: Crispy Egg Spring Rolls
Recipe: Crispy Egg Spring Rolls

These tempting spring rolls can be made in advance and frozen.

10 Tips to Enjoy India on a Budget
10 Tips to Enjoy India on a Budget

Fight the high season and ridiculous prices with these simple and easy travel hacks.

CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Dies At 57
CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Dies At 57

'Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances