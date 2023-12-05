63 journalists in Gaza killed in Israeli strikes





As of December 4, at least 63 journalists and media workers were confirmed dead: 56 Palestinian, 4 Israeli, and 3 Lebanese11 journalists were reported injured3 journalists were reported missing19 journalists were reported arrested.





Multiple assaults, threats, cyberattacks, censorship, and killings of family members.





These killings are among the more than 16,000 killed since the war began on October 7 -- with more than 15,800 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank, and 1,200 deaths in Israel.





The deadliest day of the war for journalists was the first day, October 7, with six journalists killed; the second-deadliest day was November 18, when five were killed.

The Committee to Protect Journalists put out their latest death toll update on Monday. The group began recording journalist deaths in 1992 -- they say this war has led to their deadliest month on record, reports the BBC.