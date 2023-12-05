RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5 university students briefly detained over violence in UP's Noida
December 05, 2023  21:25
File image
File image
Five students of a private university in Greater Noida were briefly taken into custody by the police after a fight broke out between two sides over an argument, officials said on Tuesday. 

The incident, which was captured on mobile phone cameras and surfaced on social media, took place in the Dadri police station area on Monday and was triggered by a previous altercation between them three days ago, they said. 

According to a police official, a girl student was at the centre of the argument between the two warring groups of students. 

"On Tuesday, there was a dispute between two parties of students studying in the same university in the Dadri area over an issue that took place three days ago between Shantanu and Shivam, both residents of Delhi," a police spokesperson said. 

"There was a fight but no information regarding this was given at the Dadri police station nor was it received through any medium. On Tuesday, a fight broke out between the first party's Vedant Deda, Aryan Arora and Ojas Mishra and the second party's Nitish Bhati alias Lucky Bhati and Sushant Bhadana," the spokesperson said. 

The accused students involved in the fight from both sides were detained by the officials of the Dadri police station and they were later let off, according to the official. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC questions immigrants' impact on Assam's demography, culture, seeks data
SC questions immigrants' impact on Assam's demography, culture, seeks data

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought data on the beneficiaries of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act in Assam, saying there was no material before it which could indicate that the effect of granting Indian citizenship to Bangladeshi...

Govt reviews social media cos' progress on curbing deepfakes
Govt reviews social media cos' progress on curbing deepfakes

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday met social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling misinformation and deepfakes, and asserted that advisories will be issued in the next two days to ensure 100 per cent...

Bhindranwale's terrorist nephew dies in Pakistan
Bhindranwale's terrorist nephew dies in Pakistan

Khalistani separatist Lakhbir Singh alias 'Rode', a designated terrorist under the Indian law, has died recently in Pakistan, where he had taken refuge after his uncle Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed in 1984 during an army action,...

Zoramthanga, MNF chief for 33 yrs, resigns after loss
Zoramthanga, MNF chief for 33 yrs, resigns after loss

In his resignation letter sent to MNF senior vice president Tawnluia, Zoramthanga said he took moral responsibility as the president of the party for its poll debacle.

Karnataka Cong MLA walks out of assembly after spat with Speaker
Karnataka Cong MLA walks out of assembly after spat with Speaker

Unhappy with the Question Hour being stretched, Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy said the Speaker should 'tear' the rule book if he is not following it.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances