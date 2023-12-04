ZPM crosses majority mark in Mizoram

Sign inCreate Account
India captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded rookie leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for his great recovery in the T20I series against Australia after a rough start.
In some of the seats that have a lesser number of voters, only two rounds of counting will be held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds will be counted.
Archer was released by the franchise last week. His name doesn't figure in the list of players who have registered for the IPL auction, set to be held on December 19 in Dubai.
Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has mounted a spirited defence of David Warner.
India's leading capital goods and engineering firms are in the midst of one of their busiest seasons, with the combined orderbook surging past Rs 8 trillion in value. As on September 30, 2023, 13 of India's top 15 listed capital goods...