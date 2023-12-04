RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ZPM crosses majority mark in Mizoram
December 04, 2023  13:41
ZPM CM candidate Lalduhoma
Zoram People's Movement gets majority in Mizoram assembly, wins 21 of 40 seats, says the EC. The party is set to form government in the north-east state. 
