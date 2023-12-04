ZPM begins celebrations





The counting was supposed to happen on Sunday along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. However, it was deferred by the Election Commission following appeals by political parties, NGOs, churches and students' bodies as Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

ZPM (Zoram People's Movement) workers and supporters begin celebrations in Serchhip after the party registers a comfortable lead in the state election -- winning 2 and leading on 24 of the total 40 seats. Not your usual laddoos for mooh mitha, but a fruit-based dessert and juice.