ZPM all set to form government in Mizoram.





Four major contenders are in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7. These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP. Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987.





Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga after three rounds of counting. Deputy CM Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes.

Rural Development Minister Lalruatkima lost to ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West-II seat by 4,819 votes. Health Minister R Lalthangliana lost to ZPM nominee Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui seat by 135.





LEADS: ZPM: 13, MNF: 7, CONG: 1 WINS: ZPM: 14, MNF: 3, BJP: 2

Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma wins from the wins Serchhip seat. He says, "Mizoram is facing financial crises. That is what we are going to inherit from the outgoing government. We are going to fulfill our commitment. Financial reform is necessary, and for that, we are going to make a resource mobilisation tea. Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will meet the Governor and swearing-in will be within this month."