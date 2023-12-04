Will speak when tabled: Mahua on Ethics report

Will speak when tabled: Mahua on Ethics reportDecember 04, 2023 15:26
Amid the ongoing controversy on the alleged "cash-for-query" case, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday denied commenting on the Ethics Committee report saying "she'll only speak when they table the report before the Parliament."
The TMC MP said, "What can I say when it was not even tabled (before the Parliament)? Had they tabled it, I would have said something. I will speak when they table it..."
According to several media reports, the committee in its report has recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case. -- ANI
