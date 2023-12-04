RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will speak when tabled: Mahua on Ethics report
December 04, 2023  15:26
image
Amid the ongoing controversy on the alleged "cash-for-query" case, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday denied commenting on the Ethics Committee report saying "she'll only speak when they table the report before the Parliament."  

The TMC MP said, "What can I say when it was not even tabled (before the Parliament)? Had they tabled it, I would have said something. I will speak when they table it..."  

According to several media reports, the committee in its report has recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Even if we go down against India, it will be in style we want to: McCullum
Even if we go down against India, it will be in style we want to: McCullum

'Bazball' has changed the dynamics of England's batting approach in Test cricket and their Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum is very clear that irrespective of outcome, his team won't deviate from its aggressive tactics against India in the...

RS Panel on Raghav Chadha: Guilty but no suspension
RS Panel on Raghav Chadha: Guilty but no suspension

Chadha thanked people for their love and blessings that he received during the period of suspension.

Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parliament: Modi to Oppn
Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parliament: Modi to Oppn

odi said the country has rejected negativity and asserted that the winter session was a golden opportunity for the opposition.

Equity markets likely to extend gains on BJP's Assembly poll wins
Equity markets likely to extend gains on BJP's Assembly poll wins

The domestic equity markets are expected to extend gains following the strong showing of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state elections - a crucial precursor to the general elections in May. The BJP decisively...

Cyclone Michaung: Downpour in Chennai, flight ops hit
Cyclone Michaung: Downpour in Chennai, flight ops hit

Heavy rains continued to pound Chennai and nearby districts on Monday under the impact of a cyclonic storm, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances