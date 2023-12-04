Will speak when tabled: Mahua on Ethics report





The TMC MP said, "What can I say when it was not even tabled (before the Parliament)? Had they tabled it, I would have said something. I will speak when they table it..."





According to several media reports, the committee in its report has recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case. -- ANI

Amid the ongoing controversy on the alleged "cash-for-query" case, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday denied commenting on the Ethics Committee report saying "she'll only speak when they table the report before the Parliament."