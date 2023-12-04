RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will be part of next govt: BJPs Mizoram chief
December 04, 2023  08:56
image
Bharatiya Janata Party's Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka on Monday said that his party will be a part of the next government in the state, as the counting of votes for the 40 assembly seats was underway.

Speaking to PTI, Vanlalhmuaka said he was confident that his party will win at least three seats.

"We are certain that we will win three seats. We are expecting more than five seats. Let's wait for the results," he said.

"The BJP will participate in the new government which will be formed soon," he said.

In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won one seat. The party fielded candidates in 23 seats this time. 

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security.

Most of the exit polls have indicated a hung House in Mizoram with no party getting a clear majority.

Though the ruling MNF was a part of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance in the region, and supported the NDA at the Centre, the two parties stayed away from each other in the state. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Loans May Become Costlier
Loans May Become Costlier

'Try to obtain a secured personal loan or credit card by offering some collateral, such as a fixed deposit or gold.' 'Not only will this improve your eligibility, but the lender may even offer a lower interest rate.'

Bharat Jodo Yatra fails to boost Cong in Hindi heartland
Bharat Jodo Yatra fails to boost Cong in Hindi heartland

Electorally, the yatra seems to have paid dividends in the south, but the march does not seem to be helping the Congress in stopping the BJP's surge in the Hindi-heartland states.

'Kohli must show he is a better option'
'Kohli must show he is a better option'

'...than the youngsters who are playing currently and Rohit Sharma as T20 batter and captain versus Hardik Pandya, the T20 batter, all-rounder and captain.'

MAPPED: Mizoram results 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Mizoram results 2023, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the Mizoram assembly elections.

Battle for Mizoram 2023: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Mizoram 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

The counting of votes for the November 7 assembly poll in Mizoram is underway.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances