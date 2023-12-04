What When The Modi Magic Fades?





"Modi has become, and remains, the party's only trick in the book. Ironical, given that the party's calling card in 2014 was 'vikas'. How many of us heard the word mentioned in this round of campaigning, or at any time recently -- unless the party believes 'vikas' has been achieved, in which case extending the free foodgrains scheme to 810 million Indians for five years is wrong, they don't need it!," says/Rediff.com.