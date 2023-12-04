RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What When The Modi Magic Fades?
December 04, 2023  10:02
image
"Modi has become, and remains, the party's only trick in the book. Ironical, given that the party's calling card in 2014 was 'vikas'. How many of us heard the word mentioned in this round of campaigning, or at any time recently -- unless the party believes 'vikas' has been achieved, in which case extending the free foodgrains scheme to 810 million Indians for five years is wrong, they don't need it!," says Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com.

Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?
Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?

As we say cheers to the holiday season, let's take a deep dive into Triptii's playful vacay wardrobe.

'North-South Divide Is Very Worrying'
'North-South Divide Is Very Worrying'

'Every Indian who is concerned about the unity, integrity and the map of India should be worried about this growing divide.'

1st ODI: Sensational Hope seals Windies win against England
1st ODI: Sensational Hope seals Windies win against England

Shai Hope powered West Indies to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England

'The police will be significantly more militarised'
'The police will be significantly more militarised'

'The idea of subversive activities is so vague that it could include making fun of the government, being critical of the government.'

Animal Races To Rs 2 Billion!
Animal Races To Rs 2 Billion!

Meanwhile, Sam Bahadur is fighting to find a place for itself.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances