Dr Saundarya Rajesh, the founder of Avtar, a 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consulting Firm' posted this two hours ago. "This is Mt Rd - pride of Chennai, an hour or so back. The skies are unrelenting. The latest weather report speaks of the climax of the cyclone happening a few hours from now. Chennai needs a lot of prayers. To think of the aftermath is terrifying."