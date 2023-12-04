RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Special trains to be run for Ambedkar death anniversary
December 04, 2023  21:51
Central Railway will operate 18 special long-distance trains to and from Mumbai and 12 extra local services to cater to the rush of people who will visit the city on B R Ambedkar's death anniversary -- Mahaparinirvan Din --  on December 6. 

Additional RPF and GRP personnel are being deployed at Dadar and other stations in Mumbai. 

CR will operate 18 special long-distance trains (eight towards Mumbai) and 10 (from Mumbai) besides 12 extra suburban services to facilitate the movement of people from different locations on December 5 and 6. 

Extra 140 personnel of RPF (Railway Protection Force) and 250 personnel of GRP (Government Railway Police) will be on duty at Dadar station on December 5 and 6, besides the deployment of 24 extra personnel of RPF each at CSMT, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), and Kalyan stations, a release said. 

People from various corners of Maharashtra and other states visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on December 6 every year to pay tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary. 
