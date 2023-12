SC protects scribe from coercive action over tweets on Manipur violence

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Makepeace Sitlhou, and granted protection to her from criminal proceedings.





Sibal said an FIR was filed against Sitlhou, an award-winning freelance journalist, in Imphal over her tweets on the ethnic violence in the state.





"Pending further orders, there shall be a stay in proceedings concerning the FIRs against her. Issue notice...,' the bench said. -- PTI

