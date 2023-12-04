RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC protects scribe from coercive action over tweets on Manipur violence
December 04, 2023  20:06
image
The Supreme Court on Monday protected a journalist against any possible coercive action in connection with an FIR lodged against her for tweets on the ethnic violence in Manipur. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Makepeace Sitlhou, and granted protection to her from criminal proceedings. 

Sibal said an FIR was filed against Sitlhou, an award-winning freelance journalist, in Imphal over her tweets on the ethnic violence in the state. 

"Pending further orders, there shall be a stay in proceedings concerning the FIRs against her. Issue notice...,' the bench said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC throws helpline to 284 students from violence-hit Manipur
SC throws helpline to 284 students from violence-hit Manipur

The Supreme Court on Monday came to the rescue of 284 students from ethnic violence-hit Manipur by giving them the option of attending classes online at Manipur university or getting relocated to Assam University in Silchar or the North...

'Warner doesn't want a swansong, he thinks...'
'Warner doesn't want a swansong, he thinks...'

Erskine hit back at Johnson, stating that his questioning Warner's selection isn't logical.

Cyclone Michaung paralyses Chennai, revives fears of 2015 flood
Cyclone Michaung paralyses Chennai, revives fears of 2015 flood

Heavy rains continued to pound Chennai and nearby districts on Monday under the impact of a cyclonic storm, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

ZPM storms to power in Mizoram; CM Zoramthanga loses his seat
ZPM storms to power in Mizoram; CM Zoramthanga loses his seat

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) stormed to power in Mizoram by dethroning the Mizo National Front (MNF) bagging 27 seats in the 40-member House on Monday.

BSE-listed firms' m-cap at record high of Rs 343.48 lakh crore
BSE-listed firms' m-cap at record high of Rs 343.48 lakh crore

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit an all-time high of Rs 343.48 lakh crore on Monday, amid a rally in equities after the BJP registered victory in assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states. Following...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances