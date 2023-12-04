RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RS okays bill allowing interception of postal items
December 04, 2023  18:09
Representational image. Pic: Kamal Kishore/Reuters
Representational image. Pic: Kamal Kishore/Reuters
The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Post Office Bill, 2023 that seeks to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act and consolidate and amend the law relating to post offices in the country. 

According to the proposed legislation, "the central government may, by notification, empower any officer to intercept, open or detain any item in the interest of the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, emergency or public safety, or upon the occurrence of any contravention of any of the provisions of any law for the time being in force". 

Replying to the discussion for the consideration of the Bill in the Upper House of Parliament, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained the provision for interception. 

"In a society which is as complex and diverse, and times which are as difficult as they are, it is very important that interception is done. This kind of a provision is kept for national security," he said. 

The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur
13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur

At least 13 people were killed in a gun-battle between two groups of militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said.

MP polls: 6 Scindia loyalists who revolted in 2020 lose, 7 win
MP polls: 6 Scindia loyalists who revolted in 2020 lose, 7 win

A revolt by 22 MLAs had led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020.

Battle for five states 2023: THE VERDICT
Battle for five states 2023: THE VERDICT

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland, setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sarfaraz spills out Pakistan's plan to spoil David Warner's farewell
Sarfaraz spills out Pakistan's plan to spoil David Warner's farewell

Pakistan's experienced wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed laid out the team's plans to ruin Australia's star batter David Warner's farewell Test series.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga quits, blames anti-incumbency
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga quits, blames anti-incumbency

Mizoram's outgoing chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Monday said anti-incumbency was the main factor for his party's debacle in the state assembly polls.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances