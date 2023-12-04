RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Row over Cong leader's 'South vs North' post
December 04, 2023  03:13
image
Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty triggered a controversy Sunday with his remarks that the south-north boundary line is getting 'thicker and clearer', as the party edged out the Bharat Rashtra Samiti in Telangana to register a second win in the southern region where the BJP is not in power in a single state.

Chakravarty, however, deleted his post on X as it drew sharp reactions from various quarters, with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders accusing the Congress of promoting divisive politics.

The Congress faced defeat in three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh at the hands of the BJP.

'The South-North boundary line getting thicker and clearer!' Chakravarty, who is the chairman of the Professionals' Congress and the party's data analytics department, posted on X along with a picture captioned 'South Vs North'.

These have been deleted.

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Karti Chidambaram on X only posted 'the South'.

Warning against posts such as that of Chakravarty, Congress sympathiser Tehseen Poonawala said that 'just like people did not like the abuse of Sanatan Dharma, they won't tolerate the north-south divide'.

In a post on X, he said, 'Warning: The north-south divide will backfire! Don't indulge in it and reduce the legacy of the Congress, the first nationalist and the oldest political party of this great nation! Just like people did not like the abuse of Sanatan dharma, they won't tolerate the north-south divide!'

Earlier this year, the Congress wrested power from the BJP in Karnataka. With the Telangana win it has strengthened its base in the south.

The Congress is in alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, but is not part of the government there.

Tagging Chakravarty's post, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh hit back, saying that 'Already Sir  !!! They always keep two cards ready. Now they have taken out second card  Right from the drawing room of 'Bharat Jodo' and 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'.'

Santhosh also shared a screenshot of Chakravarty's post on X.

Kerala BJP president K Surendran on X said that after failing on their regular capsules of 'Hindu party, caste politics, EVMs and freebies, @INCIndia adopts the 'south-north' separatist narrative, echoed by the @cpimspeak.'

'Ironically, these are the same people behind 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. @BJP4India's southern strength is clear: ruling in Goa, Pondicherry; strong in Karnataka; rising in Telangana; holding key Lok Sabha seats. BJP will win more seats in 2024, including in Kerala,' he said.

C R Kesavan, the great grandson of noted freedom fighter and India's last governor general C Rajagopalachari, who left the Congress to join the BJP earlier this year, said the Congress' 'toxic plan is to attack Bharat with north-south divide'.

'The dynastic Congress party's agenda to divide Bharat on caste lines and uproot Sanatana dharma, has been outrightly rejected by our people. Now, their toxic plan is to attack Bharat with north-south divide. In 2024, the Congress will be consigned to the dustbin of history,' the leader from Tamil Nadu said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong rout may force INDIA to redraw strategy for 2024
Cong rout may force INDIA to redraw strategy for 2024

The party was trounced in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and is now left with only Himachal Pradesh in the north. It is ruling in only three states on its own and is in power in Bihar and Jharkhand as a junior partner in...

Cong appoints observers in 4 states ahead of results
Cong appoints observers in 4 states ahead of results

The Congress has appointed observers to coordinate meetings of its legislature party in four states where assembly election results will be declared on Sunday.

EC suspends Telangana DGP for meeting Cong chief
EC suspends Telangana DGP for meeting Cong chief

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the suspension of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar for violation of the model code of conduct amid the counting of votes, sources said.

BJP's 'giant killer' downs KCR, Revanth Reddy both
BJP's 'giant killer' downs KCR, Revanth Reddy both

The Kamareddy constituency attracted attention ever since KCR announced his decision to contest from there and the contest hot up as Congress fielded Revanth Reddy to take him on.

Shivraj 'mama' emerges as hero of BJP victory in MP
Shivraj 'mama' emerges as hero of BJP victory in MP

The longest-serving Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister and popularly known as mama (maternal uncle) and 'paon-paon wale bhaiya' (foot soldier), Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emerged as the hero of his party's stunning victory in the state...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances