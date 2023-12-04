Navy ranks to change as per Indian culture: Modi





Paying tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his vision and warfare strategy, he noted that the 17th century Maratha king knew the importance of naval power.





The PM was speaking at a Navy Day event held at Malvan in coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, around 500 km from Mumbai.





"We are emphasising on increasing the number of women in the armed forces," he said.





Modi lauded the Navy following the announcement that a woman officer would be commanding a Naval ship for the time time.





He said ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed according to the Indian culture.





Modi also announced that the epaulettes worn by naval officers will have a reflection of Chhatrapati Shivaji, credited for building the country's first modern Navy.





The legendary Maratha empire founder knew the importance of naval power for a country and built a strong maritime force during his reign, said the PM.





Taking inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji, India has left behind the mentality of slavery and was racing forward on all fronts, he asserted.

