RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi: Anti-incumbency is irrelevant when...
December 04, 2023  10:40
image
Winter Session of Parliament Day 1: PM Narendra Modi's speech just before Parliament is set to begin today in the aftermath of the BJP's spectacular wins in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh yesterday. 

"When there is good governance, when there is devotion to public welfare, the word "anti-incumbency" becomes irrelevant. You can call it "pro-incumbency" or "good governance" or "transparency" or "concrete plans for public welfare" -- but this has been the experience. 

"After such an excellent public mandate, we are meeting at this new temple of Parliament.

"...Rajnaitik garmi badi tezi se badh rahi hai. Yesterday, the results of the four-state elections came out. The results are very encouraging - encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of the common people of the country and to the bright future of the country...

"The country has rejected negativity. Before the commencement of the session, we hold discussions with our colleagues in the Opposition...

"We urge and pray for the cooperation of everyone. This time too, the process has been undertaken... I also urge all our MPs that this temple of democracy is essential for public aspiration and to strengthen the foundation of developed India."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?
Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?

As we say cheers to the holiday season, let's take a deep dive into Triptii's playful vacay wardrobe.

'North-South Divide Is Very Worrying'
'North-South Divide Is Very Worrying'

'Every Indian who is concerned about the unity, integrity and the map of India should be worried about this growing divide.'

1st ODI: Sensational Hope seals Windies win against England
1st ODI: Sensational Hope seals Windies win against England

Shai Hope powered West Indies to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England

'The police will be significantly more militarised'
'The police will be significantly more militarised'

'The idea of subversive activities is so vague that it could include making fun of the government, being critical of the government.'

Animal Races To Rs 2 Billion!
Animal Races To Rs 2 Billion!

Meanwhile, Sam Bahadur is fighting to find a place for itself.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances