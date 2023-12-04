RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mizoram polls: ZPM ahead of MNF in early trends
December 04, 2023  09:12
image
The opposition ZPM was ahead of the ruling MNF as the initial trends poured in for the assembly elections in Mizoram on Monday morning. 

 The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was ahead in 11 seats, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) was leading in six seats, TV channels showed. According to PTI correspondents at the counting centres, the ZPM was ahead in two seats and the MNF in one. 

 The Election Commission website showed that the ZPM was leading in one seat and the BJP was leading in one. The counting of votes for the 40 assembly seats in the state began at 8 am. The counting was being held in 13 centres. 

 Postal ballots were counted first, and from 8.30 am, the counting for votes polled in the EVMs began. Besides three counting centres in the Aizawl district, which has 12 assembly constituencies, one centre each has been set up in the 10 other districts, he said.

 In some of the seats that have a lesser number of voters, only two rounds of counting will be held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds will be counted, he added. More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process. 

In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots, the official said. Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Loans May Become Costlier
Loans May Become Costlier

'Try to obtain a secured personal loan or credit card by offering some collateral, such as a fixed deposit or gold.' 'Not only will this improve your eligibility, but the lender may even offer a lower interest rate.'

Bharat Jodo Yatra fails to boost Cong in Hindi heartland
Bharat Jodo Yatra fails to boost Cong in Hindi heartland

Electorally, the yatra seems to have paid dividends in the south, but the march does not seem to be helping the Congress in stopping the BJP's surge in the Hindi-heartland states.

'Kohli must show he is a better option'
'Kohli must show he is a better option'

'...than the youngsters who are playing currently and Rohit Sharma as T20 batter and captain versus Hardik Pandya, the T20 batter, all-rounder and captain.'

MAPPED: Mizoram results 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Mizoram results 2023, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the Mizoram assembly elections.

Battle for Mizoram 2023: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Mizoram 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

The counting of votes for the November 7 assembly poll in Mizoram is underway.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances