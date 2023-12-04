Mizoram Dy CM loses to ZPM candidate





The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was leading in 17 seats, while the MNF was ahead in 10 as initial trends poured in for the assembly elections in Mizoram on Monday morning, officials said.





Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM candidate Lalthansanga after the first round of counting. Zoramthanga got 3,074 votes, while Lalthansanga secured 3,714 votes, they said.





Health Minister R Lalthangliana was trailing in the South Tuipui seat, and ZPM candidate Jeje Lalpekhlua was leading. ZPM's CM candidate Lalduhoma was leading in the Serchhip seat.

Mizoram Deputy CM Tawnluia loses to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in Tuichang, says the EC.