Mizoram CM to meet governor at 4 pm to resign

Mizoram CM to meet governor at 4 pm to resignDecember 04, 2023 14:31
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga will meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at 4 pm today to resign.
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is all set to form the next government in Mizoram after the party swept the elections bagging 26 seats in the 40-member House on Monday.
According to the Election Commission (EC), the party was leading in one seat. The prominent ZPM winners include the party's CM face Lalduhoma who bagged the Serchhip seat defeating his MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes.
