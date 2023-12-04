RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Markets cheer BJP wins, hit record high
December 04, 2023  15:52
image
India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, soared to unprecedented highs during Monday's market opening. This surge was fuelled by the recent triumph of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state elections, coupled with robust domestic macroeconomic data and mounting expectations of a US rate cut in March.

As the Sensex and Nifty reached their all-time highs, market experts provided insights into the driving forces behind this impressive rally.

Sunil Shah attributed the surge to the favourable outcome of state election results, stating, "Only one reason I would accurate to this rally, Sensex is up by more than 900 points, the reason is the outcome of state election results and results are in favour of the ruling party".

Shah added, "It's a huge mandate by the people and that makes the market feel very comfortable that if this was considered to be semi-final, the final will be played in the month of May and the outcome is now more predictable than before. So investors are confident about the continuation of the policies and this growth momentum and the thrust of the government where it is, so the growth is the focus area of the government".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Even if we go down against India, it will be in style we want to: McCullum
Even if we go down against India, it will be in style we want to: McCullum

'Bazball' has changed the dynamics of England's batting approach in Test cricket and their Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum is very clear that irrespective of outcome, his team won't deviate from its aggressive tactics against India in the...

RS Panel on Raghav Chadha: Guilty but no suspension
RS Panel on Raghav Chadha: Guilty but no suspension

Chadha thanked people for their love and blessings that he received during the period of suspension.

Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parliament: Modi to Oppn
Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parliament: Modi to Oppn

odi said the country has rejected negativity and asserted that the winter session was a golden opportunity for the opposition.

Equity markets likely to extend gains on BJP's Assembly poll wins
Equity markets likely to extend gains on BJP's Assembly poll wins

The domestic equity markets are expected to extend gains following the strong showing of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state elections - a crucial precursor to the general elections in May. The BJP decisively...

Cyclone Michaung: Downpour in Chennai, flight ops hit
Cyclone Michaung: Downpour in Chennai, flight ops hit

Heavy rains continued to pound Chennai and nearby districts on Monday under the impact of a cyclonic storm, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances