Markets cheer BJP wins, hit record high

Markets cheer BJP wins, hit record highDecember 04, 2023 15:52
India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, soared to unprecedented highs during Monday's market opening. This surge was fuelled by the recent triumph of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state elections, coupled with robust domestic macroeconomic data and mounting expectations of a US rate cut in March.
As the Sensex and Nifty reached their all-time highs, market experts provided insights into the driving forces behind this impressive rally.
Sunil Shah attributed the surge to the favourable outcome of state election results, stating, "Only one reason I would accurate to this rally, Sensex is up by more than 900 points, the reason is the outcome of state election results and results are in favour of the ruling party".
Shah added, "It's a huge mandate by the people and that makes the market feel very comfortable that if this was considered to be semi-final, the final will be played in the month of May and the outcome is now more predictable than before. So investors are confident about the continuation of the policies and this growth momentum and the thrust of the government where it is, so the growth is the focus area of the government".
TOP STORIES
Even if we go down against India, it will be in style we want to: McCullum
'Bazball' has changed the dynamics of England's batting approach in Test cricket and their Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum is very clear that irrespective of outcome, his team won't deviate from its aggressive tactics against India in the...
Equity markets likely to extend gains on BJP's Assembly poll wins
The domestic equity markets are expected to extend gains following the strong showing of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state elections - a crucial precursor to the general elections in May. The BJP decisively...