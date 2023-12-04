RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Is Revanth a shoo-in for T'gana CM? Cong says...
December 04, 2023  11:54
image
As Congress is set to form the first non-BRS government in Telangana after the bifurcation of the state in 2014, Congress leader and former member of Rajya Sabha V Hanumantha Rao said that the Chief Minister would be decided after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Hyderabad today.

Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said, "We will have to see what is decided in the CLP meeting. Most probably, Revanth Reddy has chances to become the Chief Minister going by all the work he did."

As the party is poised to form the next government in Telangana, Congress MLAs expressed their joy on the verdict.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday Revanth Reddy thanked the people for reposing faith in the Congress.

"The people of Telangana have blessed us. Our leader Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi ji expressed confidence in us and inspired us. Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi also campaigned vigorously in Telangana. I, on behalf of in-charge Manikrao Thackeray ji and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, thank the top leadership. Whenever the need has arisen, the people of Telangana have responded appropriately and helped us. We will take inspiration from the martyrs of Telangana movement and carry forward their dream," Revanth Reddy said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2 pilots killed as IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana
2 pilots killed as IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana

The aircraft carried a trainer and a trainee pilot at the time of the crash.

Recipes: 10 Simple 20-Minute Sabzis
Recipes: 10 Simple 20-Minute Sabzis

Tindli Alu is a very basic sabzi recipe. But nutritious and tasty. Use the same recipe to make a whole variety of easy vegetables.

Behind the BJP's star show in Chhattisgarh: Almost 14% surge in votes
Behind the BJP's star show in Chhattisgarh: Almost 14% surge in votes

A string of populist promises, including extension of the free ration scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mahadev betting app issue and the Hindutva card are among key factors that have catapulted the Bharatiya Janata...

Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parliament: Modi to Oppn
Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parliament: Modi to Oppn

odi said the country has rejected negativity and asserted that the winter session was a golden opportunity for the opposition.

It has been a while since I played well, admits Buttler
It has been a while since I played well, admits Buttler

Following his side's four-wicket loss to West Indies in the first ODI, England skipper Jos Buttler admitted that it has been a while since he has played well as a batter, but needs to work hard and trust that his form will be back.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances