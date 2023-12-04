Is Revanth a shoo-in for T'gana CM? Cong says...





Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said, "We will have to see what is decided in the CLP meeting. Most probably, Revanth Reddy has chances to become the Chief Minister going by all the work he did."





As the party is poised to form the next government in Telangana, Congress MLAs expressed their joy on the verdict.





Speaking at a news conference on Sunday Revanth Reddy thanked the people for reposing faith in the Congress.





"The people of Telangana have blessed us. Our leader Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi ji expressed confidence in us and inspired us. Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi also campaigned vigorously in Telangana. I, on behalf of in-charge Manikrao Thackeray ji and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, thank the top leadership. Whenever the need has arisen, the people of Telangana have responded appropriately and helped us. We will take inspiration from the martyrs of Telangana movement and carry forward their dream," Revanth Reddy said.

As Congress is set to form the first non-BRS government in Telangana after the bifurcation of the state in 2014, Congress leader and former member of Rajya Sabha V Hanumantha Rao said that the Chief Minister would be decided after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Hyderabad today.