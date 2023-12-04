RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA leaders to meet in Kharge's chamber today
December 04, 2023  00:52
With the Parliament's Winter Session set to begin on Monday, the leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc would meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy in both the Houses.

Sources said that the INDIA partners' parliamentary leaders would meet on Monday morning in Kharge's chamber in the Parliament House.

The opposition leaders have been holding meetings during the Parliament sessions to evolve a joint strategy in both the Houses to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to start on a stormy note as the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is on the cards on the first day itself.

This is the last full session ahead of next year's general elections and the BJP would like to clear all pending legislations during the Winter Session. 

Among the bills pending before the Parliament include the new bills to replace the IPC, Criminal Penal Code and the Evidence Act besides the bill on appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.   -- PTI
