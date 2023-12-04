Heavy rain leaves 5 dead in Chennai; airfield closed





One person has been injured due to the falling of a tree, according to the police.





Meanwhile, the Chennai airfield is to remain closed until 9 a.m. tomorrow.





"Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions", said the Chennai airport authority in a post on 'X'.





Subways have been closed due to the severe waterlogging in Chennai.





Also, traffic has been closed from Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to the release of water from Puzhal Lake, said the police.





"DDRT Teams are available in all vulnerable areas and they are working in coordination with the GCC and highways department," it added.





Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' intensified to a severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, about 90 km east-northeast of Chennai. -- ANI

As many as five people have been killed in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu's Chennai amid heavy rain due to cyclone Michaung, according to an official statement by the Chennai police.