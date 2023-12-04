Foxconn, Pegatron, Hyundai suspend operations due to floods, cyclonic conditions in Chennai





Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighbouring districts, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains, and startling residents with a video capturing a crocodile crossing a submerged road.





Sources said that several factories in and around Chennai have temporarily suspended operations.





When contacted, a Hyundai Motor India spokesperson said, "Considering the safety and well-being of our employees under the prevailing cyclonic conditions in Chennai and surrounding districts, the factory operation (all shifts) at Hyundai Motor India Sriperumbudur facility has been suspended for today (December 4, 2023).





"No comments were received from Foxconn and Pegatron. Foxconn and Pegatron are engaged in the manufacturing of iPhone. Pegatron had briefly suspended iPhone production in September after a minor fire accident. -- PTI

