RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Foxconn, Pegatron, Hyundai suspend operations due to floods, cyclonic conditions in Chennai
December 04, 2023  23:46
Soldiers shifting people to safe areas in Chennai after heavy rain flooded city/ANI
Soldiers shifting people to safe areas in Chennai after heavy rain flooded city/ANI
iPhone vendors Foxconn and Pegatron, and automobile company Hyundai are among the companies that have suspended their manufacturing operations in Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic conditions. 

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighbouring districts, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains, and startling residents with a video capturing a crocodile crossing a submerged road. 

Sources said that several factories in and around Chennai have temporarily suspended operations. 

When contacted, a Hyundai Motor India spokesperson said, "Considering the safety and well-being of our employees under the prevailing cyclonic conditions in Chennai and surrounding districts, the factory operation (all shifts) at Hyundai Motor India Sriperumbudur facility has been suspended for today (December 4, 2023).

"No comments were received from Foxconn and Pegatron. Foxconn and Pegatron are engaged in the manufacturing of iPhone. Pegatron had briefly suspended iPhone production in September after a minor fire accident. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In process of crafting policy for women officers' career growth: Army to SC
In process of crafting policy for women officers' career growth: Army to SC

The bench granted the Army time till March 31, 2024 for drawing up a policy pursuant to an earlier direction on the career progression of women officers, and listed their plea in the first week of April next year.

Manchester City charged for player conduct
Manchester City charged for player conduct

'It's alleged that, during the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in way which is improper.'

I will win one Olympic medal, then only I'll retire: Dipa
I will win one Olympic medal, then only I'll retire: Dipa

Having missed the World Championships in Belgium in October, Karmakar has a tough road ahead of her to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024, but she wanted to stay positive and focus on her training.

National-level shooter loses left thumb after pistol's gas cylinder explosion
National-level shooter loses left thumb after pistol's gas cylinder explosion

In a bizarre incident, a national-level shooter recently lost his left thumb when the 10m air pistol cylinder he was filling exploded, at the Karni Singh Range.

Andhra on high alert for cyclone Michaung's landfall on Tuesday
Andhra on high alert for cyclone Michaung's landfall on Tuesday

Reddy directed the officials to treat the storm as a major challenge to avoid loss of life and property as the winds are expected to blow gales reaching speeds of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances