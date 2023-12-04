RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Don't vent frustration of defeat inside Parliament: PM
December 04, 2023  11:11
image
Update: Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the opposition not to vent its frustration of the assembly polls defeat inside the House and move forward leaving behind its "negativity" of last nine years. 

 Speaking with the media outside the Parliament building, Modi said the country has rejected negativity and asserted that the Winter Session was a golden opportunity for the opposition. 

 "If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its views towards them," he said. 

 "A new door could open for them. I am giving them advice even if they are in opposition," he said. 

 "Everyone's future is bright, there is no need to lose hope but please don't vent the frustration of the defeats suffered outside inside Parliament. There would be frustration and disappointment," he said. 

 The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?
Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?

As we say cheers to the holiday season, let's take a deep dive into Triptii's playful vacay wardrobe.

'North-South Divide Is Very Worrying'
'North-South Divide Is Very Worrying'

'Every Indian who is concerned about the unity, integrity and the map of India should be worried about this growing divide.'

1st ODI: Sensational Hope seals Windies win against England
1st ODI: Sensational Hope seals Windies win against England

Shai Hope powered West Indies to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England

'The police will be significantly more militarised'
'The police will be significantly more militarised'

'The idea of subversive activities is so vague that it could include making fun of the government, being critical of the government.'

Animal Races To Rs 2 Billion!
Animal Races To Rs 2 Billion!

Meanwhile, Sam Bahadur is fighting to find a place for itself.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances