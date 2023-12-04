Don't vent frustration of defeat inside Parliament: PM





Speaking with the media outside the Parliament building, Modi said the country has rejected negativity and asserted that the Winter Session was a golden opportunity for the opposition.





"If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its views towards them," he said.





"A new door could open for them. I am giving them advice even if they are in opposition," he said.





"Everyone's future is bright, there is no need to lose hope but please don't vent the frustration of the defeats suffered outside inside Parliament. There would be frustration and disappointment," he said.





The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

