Chennai rain fury: Airport flooded, no flights
December 04, 2023  14:17
North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal is likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.4 mm) today, says IMD.

Due to the Cyclonic storm 'Michaung', all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts will be closed tomorrow. 

Air India announces that, "All flight movement to and from Chennai is suspended till 2300 Hrs of 4th December 2023, due to inclement weather. In view of the situation, Air India will offer its guests holding confirmed tickets on any flight to/from Chennai on 4th December 2023, a one-time waiver of rescheduling/cancellation charges on bookings."

The Chennai airport operations were suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm. As many as 70 flights arriving to and departing from the airport were cancelled owing to non-stop rains. The runway and tarmac also remain shut due to waterlogging, the Airport Authority of India said.

According to airport officials, 12 domestic outbound services, including to destinations like Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram were cancelled. Four international services, including to Dubai and Sri Lanka were cancelled by a private carrier. 

Three arriving international services were diverted to Bengaluru. 
As many as 14 subways in the city have been closed due to inundation, the city police said. 

