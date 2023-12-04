RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Centre to introduce cashless treatment of accident victims across India: Official
December 04, 2023  22:15
File image
File image
The ministry of road transport and highways plans to roll out the facility of cashless medical treatment of road accident victims across the country in three to four months, a top government official said on Monday. 

Road transport and highways secretary Anurag Jain while inaugurating an event organised by the Institute of Road Traffic Education noted India has the highest number of road accident deaths in the world. 

"Free and cashless medical treatment to accident-injured victims is part of the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019. Some states have implemented it but now the ministry of roads in league with the ministry of health and family welfare will be fully implementing it across the nation," Jain said. 

He added the facility will be rolled out in three to four months. 

According to him, it is envisioned to provide access to cashless trauma care treatment for road accident victims at the nearest appropriate hospital in the country, in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling, and by drawing its power from the Motor Vehicle(Amendment) Act 2019 (MV Amendment Act). -- PTI
