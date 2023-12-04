Adhir asks Balaknath: Raj ke CM ban rahe aap?

The BJP returned to power in Rajasthan on Sunday, winning 115 seats out of the 199 Assembly constituencies election, while Congress secured 68 seats.





After surging to power once again, the big question in front of the saffron party is which candidate will become the next Chief Minister. The BJP has not put forward any potential candidate for the Chief Minister position in this year's assembly polls.





As per reports, Baba Balak Nath, seen as a mirror image of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, could become the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan





Hailing from Alwar, Baba Balak Nath, the saffron sant, is the mutt head selected by the BJP to contest against Imran Khan of the Congress in the Muslim-dominated Tijara Assembly constituency.