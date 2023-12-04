RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Adhir asks Balaknath: Raj ke CM ban rahe aap?
December 04, 2023  17:05
Winter Session of Parliament: Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP MP Yogi Balaknath share a light moment in the Parliament premises as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Rajasthan ke naye CM ban rahe hai naa..."

The BJP returned to power in Rajasthan on Sunday, winning 115 seats out of the 199 Assembly constituencies election, while Congress secured 68 seats.

After surging to power once again, the big question in front of the saffron party is which candidate will become the next Chief Minister. The BJP has not put forward any potential candidate for the Chief Minister position in this year's assembly polls.

As per reports, Baba Balak Nath, seen as a mirror image of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, could become the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan

Hailing from Alwar, Baba Balak Nath, the saffron sant, is the mutt head selected by the BJP to contest against Imran Khan of the Congress in the Muslim-dominated Tijara Assembly constituency.
