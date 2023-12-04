RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension revoked
December 04, 2023  14:47
image
Rajya Sabha revokes suspension of AAP member Raghav Chadha. Raghav Chadha's suspension was revoked on the motion moved by Bharatiya Janata Party MP GVL Narasimha Rao. 

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11 for "breach of privilege" during the Monsoon Session after complaints. Raghav Chadha was accused of forging the signatures of five Rajya Sabha MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by both Houses.

Faced with suspension, Chadha had moved to the top court, challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House.

However, the Supreme Court asked Chadha to meet Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender an unconditional apology.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra hoped that the chairperson would take a "sympathetic" view of the matter.
