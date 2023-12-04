4000 personnel at Mizoram's counting tables





Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise.





A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray. The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

Mizoram: More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process. In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots.