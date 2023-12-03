Will prepare for LS polls with firm resolve: Cong

Suffering defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Congress on Sunday recalled that 20 years ago it had lost the three states while winning only Delhi but bounced back in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, and said it prepares for the forthcoming general election with hope and a firm sense of resolve.





The Bharatiya Janata Party tightened its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland with assembly victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samiti from Telangana on Sunday, the three-one poll score setting the stage -- and the mood -- for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, 'Exactly 20 years ago, the Indian National Congress had lost the state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while winning only Delhi. But within a few months, the party bounced back and went on to emerge as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha polls and formed the government at the Centre.'





'It is with hope, confidence and a firm sense of resolve and resilience that the Indian National Congress prepares for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA!' Ramesh said.





After the party's victory in Telangana, Ramesh in another post on X said, 'The performance of the Indian National Congress in Telangana is a silver lining not just for the party, but also for the people of the state.'





'Telangana became the 29th state of the Indian Union entirely because of the Indian National Congress, but the objectives that led to its creation have got lost these last (and lost) nine years. A Congress government, that will very soon be in place, will give the state a new direction,' he asserted. -- PTI

