Why so glum?
December 03, 2023  12:48
Pic courtesy: Smita Prakash/ANI
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar watch the election results. 

This is how it goes in the three states. 

Madhya Pradesh:  BJP: 161, Cong: 66
Rajasthan: BJP: 112, Cong: 70, Oth: 17
Chhattisgarh: BJP: 52, Cong: 38
Telangana: BRS: 42, Cong: 63, BJP: 09
