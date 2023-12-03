Why so glum?December 03, 2023 12:48
Pic courtesy: Smita Prakash/ANI
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar watch the election results.
This is how it goes in the three states.
Madhya Pradesh: BJP: 161, Cong: 66
Rajasthan: BJP: 112, Cong: 70, Oth: 17
Chhattisgarh: BJP: 52, Cong: 38
Telangana: BRS: 42, Cong: 63, BJP: 09
