Why Congress lost Raj, MP, Chhattisgarh





Even demand for caste survey and welfare schemes floated by congress failed to transform voters into numbers.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decisively won state elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.





The electoral contest has gone horribly wrong for the Congress in MP where they were pinning their hopes on a return to power. The Congress which gave absolute control to the old guard of 78-year-old Kamal Nath and 76-year-old Digvijaya Singh had no answer for the BJP's social engineering and social scheme formula.





Led from the front by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP had put all its might into the MP elections, pushing central ministers and Lok Sabha MPs into the political arena.





The Congress pushed its campaign around its 11 guarantees, which included a host of freebies, but the voter found nothing substantive in this with the BJP already giving the people the benefit of several social schemes especially the Ladli Behna scheme that saw massive support amongst the women voters. -- ANI

Red Diary, which reportedly contains secrets about Congress's corruption, the Mahadev betting app scam in Chhattisgarh and eight paper leaks in Rajasthan has ruined Congress prospects in the assembly elections in Hindi heartland.