Vasundhara explains why BJP won in Rajasthan

Vasundhara explains why BJP won in RajasthanDecember 03, 2023 14:49
Rajasthan: BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia wins from Jhalrapatan. Speaking after her win she says, "This victory is of the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the PM. It is also the victory of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Naddaji. Most importantly, it's a victory for our party workers."
