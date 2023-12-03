Triumphant Chouhan credits Modi for poll win





Leads: BJP: 152, Cong: 76, Others: 02

Rajasthan: "Results show people accept PM Modi's guarantee of delivering on guarantees," says BJP's poll in-charge for Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi. "?People have blessed BJP in 3 states, endorsed PM Modi's leadership and rejected Congress' false promises," he adds.





Leads: BJP: 118, Cong: 65, Others: 16









Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "This is a great victory for BJP in Madhya Pradesh. BJP government has done work, people have faith in the double-engine government, the leadership of PM Modi and the performance of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I congratulate everyone."