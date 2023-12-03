RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tense wait for BJP, Congress in Rajasthan
December 03, 2023  08:06
 The BJP had pulled all stops in line with its established election template, deploying senior ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress had followed a grassroots campaign with frequent appearances by its central leaders. 

 As the clock ticks down to the counting of votes for four states, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday exuded confidence in his party forming the government in the state with a full majority.

Speaking to ANI just hours before the counting begins, Dotasara, said, "The voters of Rajasthan have shown full faith and support to the Congress candidates because of our good governance. Our guarantees and the work done by the Congress government over 5 years have ensured a fresh term for us." 

"In our manifesto, we promised to provide government jobs to 4 lakh youth, MSP to farmers and increased pension of Rs 2000 per month. During the Corona period, we ensured proper management, took care of people and did not let anyone sleep hungry. We also provided social security to the people by bringing to force legislations such as the Right to Health and Minimum Income Guarantee Act," he said. 
