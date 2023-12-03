Telangana poll results: AIMIM leading in six seats

Telangana poll results: AIMIM leading in six seatsDecember 03, 2023 14:13
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in six of the nine assembly constituencies it contested in the Telangana Assembly elections, as per the counting trends at 1.45 pm on Sunday.
Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, is leading from his Chandrayangutta segment by 29,444 votes over his nearest rival BJP's K Mahender after the eighth round of counting.
AIMIM's candidates were leading in Bahadurpura, Charminar, Malakpet, Nampally and Yakutpura seats but were trailing in Karwan, Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills.
