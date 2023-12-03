RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Telangana poll results: AIMIM leading in six seats
December 03, 2023  14:13
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in six of the nine assembly constituencies it contested in the Telangana Assembly elections, as per the counting trends at 1.45 pm on Sunday. 

 Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, is leading from his Chandrayangutta segment by 29,444 votes over his nearest rival BJP's K Mahender after the eighth round of counting. 

 AIMIM's candidates were leading in Bahadurpura, Charminar, Malakpet, Nampally and Yakutpura seats but were trailing in Karwan, Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills. 
Mallikarjun Kharge's Real Test: 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Mallikarjun Kharge's Real Test: 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress president during his year at the helm of the party has repaired the citadel for far more challenging years ahead, and played a crucial role in shaping the Opposition alliance.

Did 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Work Its Magic?
Did 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Work Its Magic?

Narendra D Modi and his party campaigned in these elections uncharacteristically without any big ideas. Of course, winning each election at all costs could be a big idea as well, observes Shekhar Gupta.

Poll results put BJP in power in 12 states, Congress down to 3
Poll results put BJP in power in 12 states, Congress down to 3

The BJP, which rules the Centre, is in power in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and is all set to get Madhya Pradesh back and snatch Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the...

Dance, 'Dudh Abhishek': BJP, Cong celebrate poll win
Dance, 'Dudh Abhishek': BJP, Cong celebrate poll win

The BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

NRIs likely to get bigger play in local equities through GIFT City FPIs
NRIs likely to get bigger play in local equities through GIFT City FPIs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may allow non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) greater exposure to domestic equities if their investments are sent through foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)...

