Telangana: Cong swearing-in likely on Dec 4 or 9

The Telangana police on Sunday said it has been asked by the state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy to make security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony on December 4 or 9.





Reddy, whose party was enjoying a comfortable lead to touch the simple majority mark of 60 seats, on Sunday asked state Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to make security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.





Reddy called and discussed with DGP, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and ADG CID about the preparation for the swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be held either on Monday or on December 9, a release from Telangana Police said.





Reddy also told them that his party would soon meet the Governor and discuss government formation.





'The TPCC president mentioned that from today evening Muhurtam (auspicious time) will start. So, if possible, they may consider swearing-in function tomorrow (Dec 4) or they may take (oath) on December 9,' it said.





Reddy informed the DGP that several chief ministers, former chief ministers besides senior leaders from Delhi would participate in the swearing-in ceremony.





The event will be held at LB stadium.





The Telangana Police chief directed that each winning candidate would get 2+2 Personal Security Officers (PSOs), while senior functionaries will get a higher category of security apparatus.





The Security Wing has been asked to prepare the threat perception report for all elected candidates, the DGP said.





Anjani Kumar held a meeting with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and other senior police officials and discussed effective security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony. -- PTI

