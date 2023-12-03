RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Telangana: Cong swearing-in likely on Dec 4 or 9
December 03, 2023  19:09
image
The Telangana police on Sunday said it has been asked by the state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy to make security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony on December 4 or 9.

Reddy, whose party was enjoying a comfortable lead to touch the simple majority mark of 60 seats, on Sunday asked state Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to make security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.

Reddy called and discussed with DGP, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and ADG CID about the preparation for the swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be held either on Monday or on December 9, a release from Telangana Police said.

Reddy also told them that his party would soon meet the Governor and discuss government formation.

'The TPCC president mentioned that from today evening Muhurtam (auspicious time) will start. So, if possible, they may consider swearing-in function tomorrow (Dec 4) or they may take (oath) on December 9,' it said.

Reddy informed the DGP that several chief ministers, former chief ministers besides senior leaders from Delhi would participate in the swearing-in ceremony.

The event will be held at LB stadium.

The Telangana Police chief directed that each winning candidate would get 2+2 Personal Security Officers (PSOs), while senior functionaries will get a higher category of security apparatus.

The Security Wing has been asked to prepare the threat perception report for all elected candidates, the DGP said.

Anjani Kumar held a meeting with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and other senior police officials and discussed effective security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

KCR sends in his resignation, son congratulates Cong
KCR sends in his resignation, son congratulates Cong

The results were not as his party wanted but the BRS is thankful to the people for giving it an opportunity to serve them for two consecutive terms, KTR said.

Why Cummins is the captain every team wishes they had
Why Cummins is the captain every team wishes they had

Cummins, in six months' time, has retained the Ashes, won the World Test Championship and the biggest of them all-- ODI World Cup in India.

EC suspends Telangana DGP for meeting Cong chief
EC suspends Telangana DGP for meeting Cong chief

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the suspension of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar for violation of the model code of conduct amid the counting of votes, sources said.

India set to bid for 2029 World Athletics Championships
India set to bid for 2029 World Athletics Championships

'India has expressed interest to host the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Youth Olympics'

After Nath, Gehlot rebuff, this strategist guided Congress to Telangana win
After Nath, Gehlot rebuff, this strategist guided Congress to Telangana win

Kanugolu had also made forays in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh following a directive from the party's central leadership but regional satraps Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath reportedly were not on the same page as the poll strategist.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances