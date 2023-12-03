Shivraj leads, BJP crosses half-way mark in MP

Sign inCreate Account
The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading over the Congress as the initial trends poured in for the assembly elections in Rajasthan on Sunday.
Australia opener David Warner looks likely to get the Test farewell of his choice after being named in the 14-man squad for the opening clash in the three-match series against Pakistan on Sunday.
IMAGES from Saturday's action in the English Premier League.
Votes are being counted in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in what is seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the general elections in less than six months.
Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the four state assembly elections -- in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.