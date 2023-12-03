RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shivraj flashes V sign, gets blessings from people
December 03, 2023  14:20
image
Celebrations erupted in Madhya Pradesh as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained the upper hand and crossed the majority mark comfortably and is set to retain power in the State with a landslide victory.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen in a jubilant mood at his residence and flashed a victory sign at CM House along with his family, in Bhopal on Sunday.

The Bharata Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was leading in Telangana, according to the Election Commission as votes were counted on Sunday, December 3, 2023, for Assembly polls.

BJP workers celebrated with firecrackers, dhol, sweets and garlands as the party crossed the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh elections.

Sweets were exchanged between the senior party leaders.

Chouhan along with his family greeted party workers and supporters in Bhopal and later exchanged with state BJP president VD Sharma and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. 

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present.

As per the latest figures available from the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 162 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 66 seats.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mallikarjun Kharge's Real Test: 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Mallikarjun Kharge's Real Test: 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress president during his year at the helm of the party has repaired the citadel for far more challenging years ahead, and played a crucial role in shaping the Opposition alliance.

Did 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Work Its Magic?
Did 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Work Its Magic?

Narendra D Modi and his party campaigned in these elections uncharacteristically without any big ideas. Of course, winning each election at all costs could be a big idea as well, observes Shekhar Gupta.

Poll results put BJP in power in 12 states, Congress down to 3
Poll results put BJP in power in 12 states, Congress down to 3

The BJP, which rules the Centre, is in power in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and is all set to get Madhya Pradesh back and snatch Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the...

Dance, 'Dudh Abhishek': BJP, Cong celebrate poll win
Dance, 'Dudh Abhishek': BJP, Cong celebrate poll win

The BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

NRIs likely to get bigger play in local equities through GIFT City FPIs
NRIs likely to get bigger play in local equities through GIFT City FPIs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may allow non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) greater exposure to domestic equities if their investments are sent through foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances