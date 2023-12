The BJP was ahead in 102 seats while the Congress was leading in 84 in early trends for the assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot trailing from Tonk; Ashok Gehlot leads in Sardarpura; Vasundhara Raje Scindia is leading Jhalrapatan; Rajyavardhan Rathore trails from Jhotwara.